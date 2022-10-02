Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

