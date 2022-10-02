CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. CELEBPLUS has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010764 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

