CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 473,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.9 %

CEMEX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEMEX Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

