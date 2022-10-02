Chainge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.40 Million (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Chainge has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and $358,153.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainge has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainge alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00087452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainge Profile

Chainge (CHNG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 317,144,590 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.

Chainge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainge is a Defi app that aims to empower people from all corners of the world to become their own digital bank. With Change automated financial services, users will have control over their wealth while enjoying freedom. In addition to the AMM Spot, DEX users will discover the potential behind The Future DEX and the Option DEX. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.