ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,806. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,709,000 after buying an additional 1,797,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ChampionX by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

