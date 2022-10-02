Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 30,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
