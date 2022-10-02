Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 30,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

