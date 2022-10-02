Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 15.0% in September

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 5,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of -0.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

