China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,222.0 days.

China Overseas Property Trading Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS:CNPPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

