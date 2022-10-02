Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.6 %

CMG stock opened at $1,502.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,619.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,479.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.