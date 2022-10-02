Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

