Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.