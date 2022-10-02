Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

