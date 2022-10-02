Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,890 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nutanix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

