Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Lifted by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 67,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

