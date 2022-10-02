CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CNB Financial by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.