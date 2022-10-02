CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCNE opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at CNB Financial
In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CNB Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CNB Financial by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
