Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,825 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 728,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

