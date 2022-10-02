Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,169. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

