Coastline Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.