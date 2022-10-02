Coastline Trust Co Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Paychex stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,201. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

