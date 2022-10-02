Coastline Trust Co Has $8.65 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,615 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $72.31. 436,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,896. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

