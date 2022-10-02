Coastline Trust Co Purchases 130 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Danaher stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,163. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

