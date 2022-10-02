Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,344 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,794,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

