Coastline Trust Co Sells 65 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

RMD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $218.30. 521,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,531. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

