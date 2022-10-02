Coastline Trust Co Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

TFC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

