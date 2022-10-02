Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

