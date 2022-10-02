Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after buying an additional 181,082 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

