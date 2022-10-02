Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

