CoinPoker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,720.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. CoinPoker has a market cap of $19.11 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,014.29 or 0.99979716 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00063932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00082244 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

