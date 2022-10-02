Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) by 628.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,224 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MITAW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

