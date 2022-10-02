Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) by 628.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,224 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITAW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 5,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

