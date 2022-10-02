Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE:CLAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 112,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

