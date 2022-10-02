Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,789,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 3,003,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COBJF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Comba Telecom Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 1.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

