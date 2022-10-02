Combo One Day Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (COMB)

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Combo has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Combo coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Combo Profile

Combo’s genesis date was September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official website is www.comboos.com/#. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Combo

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

