Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 54.6% in September

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 2,601,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

