Comparing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 33.63% 9.19% 2.05% Arbor Realty Trust 54.35% 17.41% 2.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Arbor Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.19 $41.85 million $0.45 16.69 Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 4.20 $339.30 million $2.03 5.67

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Great Ajax pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.30%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.81%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

