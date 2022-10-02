Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,029,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,944. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compugen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 168,972 shares during the period.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.