CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompX International news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.35. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

CompX International Increases Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

