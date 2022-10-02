Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.7 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,400.00. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,563.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,574.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,360.01 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 65.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

