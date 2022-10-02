Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $66.81. 719,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

