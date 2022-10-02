CoPuppy (CP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,134.91

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One CoPuppy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About CoPuppy
CoPuppy launched on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. The official website for CoPuppy is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoPuppy
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars.
