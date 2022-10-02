Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
