Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.