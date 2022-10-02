Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.6% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

