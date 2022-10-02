Covalent Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Covalent has a market cap of $68.74 million and $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

