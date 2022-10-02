Covea Finance Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.21. 527,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,256. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.76 and its 200-day moving average is $383.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

