Covea Finance Purchases 5,467 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Covea Finance boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 834,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

