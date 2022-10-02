Covea Finance Sells 101,814 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,814 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.36. 1,204,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,091. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

