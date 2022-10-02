Covea Finance Sells 13,654 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Covea Finance lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 4.1% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covea Finance owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in IQVIA by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,302. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

