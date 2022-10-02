Covea Finance Takes $1.33 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 3,497,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

