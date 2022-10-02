Covea Finance Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Covea Finance decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $284.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.71. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $281.42 and a 52-week high of $531.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

