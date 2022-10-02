Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

CVET stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

